Adobe launches AI-powered ‘Experience Platform’

Software major Adobe on Tuesday announced the global availability of “Adobe Experience Platform” for customer experience management (CXM).

Stitching together data from across the enterprise, the platform enables real-time customer profiles leveraging Adobe Sensei, the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology.

To help enterprises deliver personalised experiences in real-time, the Adobe Experience Platform activates content based on these customer profiles, the San Jose, California-headquartered company said at its annual summit here.

“Solving today’s data challenges require a cloud-based, hyper-scale architecture with a rich data pipeline and real-time customer profile powered by AI and ML,” said Abhay Parasnis, Executive Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer, Adobe.

“Adobe Experience Platform is purpose-built for capturing, processing and actioning data in real-time, enabling enterprises to deliver rich and relevant experiences to their customers,” Parasnis said.

Every enterprise today is struggling to handle the explosion of data, which is being driven by rich customer experiences, multiple devices and IoT.

These companies are spending massive amounts of time and resources trying to build their own infrastructure to manage and sort the data.

Adobe said it is offering Adobe Experience Platform to bring together all data sources from across the enterprise and rationalise the data for real-time actionability.

Some of the world’s largest brands, including 3M, Best Buy, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Marriott, Sony PlayStation and Verizon Wireless, are already using Adobe Experience Platform in beta.

At the Adobe Summit 2019, the company announced its partnership with US-based cloud computing firm ServiceNow to accelerate customer experience management across enterprises.

Adobe on Tuesday also announced an extension of its partnership with Microsoft and a new integration with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions that will accelerate account-based experiences (ABX) through new marketing solution integrations.

“Orchestrating the engagement of multiple individuals in a complex marketing and sales journey is at the heart of account-based experiences and what B2B (business-to-business) marketers do day in and out,” said Steve Lucas, Senior Vice-President, Digital Experience Business at Adobe.

“With these new account- based capabilities, marketing and sales teams will have increased alignment around the people and accounts they are engaging, and new ways to measure that business impact,” Lucas said.

With over 5,500 employees, India is the second largest establishment for Adobe and over a third of the company’s overall R&D happens out of the India labs.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 10:45 IST