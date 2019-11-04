Adobe Max 2019: Photoshop for iPad, Fresco for Windows, and more announced

tech

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:31 IST

Adobe at its ‘Adobe Max’ conference in Las Vegas announced new version of its ‘Creative Cloud’ suite with better optimised products and services. Adobe also announced the launch of Adobe Photoshop for iPad and roll-out of Adobe Fresco to Microsoft Surface.

Adobe also announced new updates to its Lightroom, Premiere Pro, After Effects, InDesign and Adobe XD products. “With this Creative Cloud release, new Adobe Sensei-powered features were introduced across products including Auto Reframe in Premiere Pro, Object Selection in Photoshop, Auto Tone in Photoshop Camera and Live Brushes in Fresco as the company continues to enable creatives to work faster and smarter than ever before,” said the company in a release.

Adobe Photoshop on iPad

Adobe had announced an iPad version of Photoshop last month. Part of the company’s multi-device strategy, Adobe Photoshop for iPad comes with all the key features of the main version with optimisation for the tablet form factor. The software comes with full PSD interoperability, a touch-based UI, and cloud document access. The application also lets creators develop multi-layered creations. The app is free to download and available with 30-day free trial. It also supports Apple Pencil.

Adobe Fresco for Windows

Launched for iPads earlier this year, Adobe Fresco now comes to Windows. Currently limited to Microsoft’s Surface Pro X devices, the software is based on the company’s in-house Adobe Sensei.

“It provides a natural and versatile drawing and painting experience across devices by combining raster, vector and new Live Brushes. Powered by Adobe Sensei, the watercolor, oil Live Brushes mix, and interact on the screen just as they would in real life. The product also allows artists to sync their favorite Photoshop brushes for a smooth roundtrip workflow between apps,” said the company in the release.

First look at Adobe Illustrator ( Adobe )

Adobe Illustrator on iPad Preview

Adobe’s popular Illustrator app is now available for iPad as preview. The app has been redesigned for the tablet form factor. It comes with access to Adobe Stock, Adobe Fonts and all Creative Cloud Libraries along with all the key features of the software.

Adobe Photoshop Camera

Adobe’s Photoshop Camera is a new mobile application aimed at end users. The app allows users to create and share high quality images for social media sharing. Users can use the app to retouch their existing photos.

“Camera uses Adobe Sensei to automatically enhance photo quality. Photoshop Camera will include an expansive library of unique lenses and effects from leading artists and influencers, including musician Billie Eilish,” said Adobe.