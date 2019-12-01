After Airtel, Reliance Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs

tech

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 18:59 IST

After Vodafone-Idea and Airtel, Reliance Jio has announced it will soon introduce new all-in-one plans. The revised all-in-one plans will come into effect on December 6, 2019.

Reliance Jio in its release said that new all-in-one plans will come with unlimited voice and data. The plans will also feature a fair usage policy for calls to other mobile networks.

While Reliance Jio hasn’t announced complete details yet, it has confirmed new all-in-one plans will be priced up to 40% higher. The company said it will bundle up to 300% more benefits to compensate for the price hike.

“While remaining committed to the ultimate interest of the consumer, Jio will take all necessary steps to help sustain the Indian telecommunications industry. Jio will continue to work with the Government on the consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs and looks forward to participation from all other stakeholders,” said Reliance Jio in the release.

Earlier today, Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced revised mobile plans for their subscribers. Airtel said its revised plans represent hike in tariff between 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day. Airtel’s plans also include fair-usage-policy on unlimited calling from Airtel to other networks. According to PTI, Vodafone Idea’s new plans are costlier by up to 42% compared to the older plans.

Revised plans from Airtel and Vodafone Idea will come into effect from December 3, 2019.