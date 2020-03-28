e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / After Apple and Twitter, Google bans Infowars app

After Apple and Twitter, Google bans Infowars app

Google has banned the Infowars Android app from its Play Store for posting fake claims about new coronavirus. Infowars is a far-right American conspiracy theory and fake news website.

tech Updated: Mar 28, 2020 21:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Google has banned the Infowars Android app from its Play Store for posting fake claims about new coronavirus. Infowars is a far-right American conspiracy theory and fake news website.
Google has banned the Infowars Android app from its Play Store for posting fake claims about new coronavirus. Infowars is a far-right American conspiracy theory and fake news website.(Infowars)
         

Google has banned the Infowars Android app from its Play Store for posting fake claims about new coronavirus (COVID-19). Infowars is a far-right American conspiracy theory and fake news website.

Google confirmed the removal of the app to Wired after a video was posted by radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The video “disputed the need for social distancing, shelter in place, and quarantine efforts meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

Before it was removed, the app had more than 100,000 downloads, said the report.

“Now more than ever, combating misinformation on the Play Store is a top priority for the team,” a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has ordered Jones not to sell Infowars products marketed as a treatment for new coronavirus.

“[Alex Jones’] latest mistruths are incredibly dangerous and pose a serious threat to the public health of New Yorkers and individuals across the nation,” James said in a statement.

Apple had permanently banned the Infowars app from its App Store in September 2018. Jones and Infowars have already been removed from Twitter.

top news
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
LIVE: Over 20,000 dead due to Covid-19 in Europe
LIVE: Over 20,000 dead due to Covid-19 in Europe
Covid-19 will alter Indian political life
Covid-19 will alter Indian political life
Covid-19 lockdown: Why India must fear migrant exodus from cities
Covid-19 lockdown: Why India must fear migrant exodus from cities
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech