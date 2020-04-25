e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Covid-19: After Apple, Google makes its own face shield

Covid-19: After Apple, Google makes its own face shield

The face shield was created by Google engineers after consulting physicians and nurses at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals and Clinics.

tech Updated: Apr 25, 2020 18:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The face shield was created by Google engineers after consulting physicians and nurses at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals and Clinics.
The face shield was created by Google engineers after consulting physicians and nurses at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals and Clinics. (REUTERS)
         

Following Apple, Google has also started distributing its version of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the US. The search giant reportedly donated some 49,000 face shields that was designed and assembled by the Google engineers. The company apparently used its global supply chain to source clear plastic, elastic, and foam to make sure that the portion of the face shield resting on the forehead of the worker doesn’t leave indents after hours of use.

It has been added that the face shield was created by Google engineers after consulting physicians and nurses at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals & Clinics.  

Google will be distributing these face shields to hospitals, clinics, nursing facilities, and other high-risk environments in Santa Clara County. “Google is stepping up in our most trying time in Santa Clara County,” said Cindy Chavez, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. “Thanks for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our community.”

“Bottom-line, these face shields will help save lives,” said Valley Medical Center Foundation CEO Chris Wilder. “We need to keep the people on the frontline of this crisis safe and Google’s donation is helping us do just that.”

This step by Google comes days after Apple introduced its own version of face shield. The iPhone maker, more recently, revealed its process of creating the protective gear so others can develop it as well.

Both Google and Apple are already working together on using contact tracing in iPhones and Android smartphones to curb the Covid-19 spread. The aim behind this is to let users know if they have any infected person nearby or not. The tech is supposed to use both the location data and Bluetooth of the handset.

top news
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi with 5-point plan to bail out MSME sector
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi with 5-point plan to bail out MSME sector
‘Strategy must’: Ashok Gehlot to Centre on getting migrants workers home
‘Strategy must’: Ashok Gehlot to Centre on getting migrants workers home
Live: Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Covid-19: Why a vaccine is likely by end of 2020
Covid-19: Why a vaccine is likely by end of 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech