After Asus, Vivo to launch V9 with iPhone X-style notch screen

After Asus, Chinese handset maker Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone inspired by Apple’s iPhone X. Vivo will be launching its V9 smartphone in India on March 27.

Vivo V9 will be priced around Rs 25,00 and will come with features such as a dual-camera setup on the back and a 24-megapixel camera on the front, according to industry sources.

Vivo V9 will come with iPhone X-like notch and primary camera setup and a “FullView” display, informed sources added.

The company had launched Vivo V7 with 24MP selfie camera in the country for Rs 18,990 in November 2017.

Vivo also introduced a “FullView” concept smartphone named APEX that has the world’s highest screen-to-body ratio and half-screen in-display fingerprint scanning technology at the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC) in Barcelona in February.

Vivo APEX has top and side bezels of 1.8-mm, slimmest in the industry and a 4.3-mm bezel and more than 98% screen-to-body ratio. The in-screen fingerprint scanner technology is quite similar to Vivo’s X20 Plus UD smartphone that was showcased at the International Consumer Electronics Show 2018 (CES) in January.