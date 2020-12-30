e-paper
After foldable phones, Samsung working on 'extendable display'

After foldable phones, Samsung working on ‘extendable display’

Samsung’s new patent reveals one would able to increase or decrease the size of the display with the help of moveable backside plate.

Dec 30, 2019
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
Samsung patents phone with expandable display during use
Samsung patents phone with expandable display during use(Bloomberg)
         

South Korean tech giant Samsung has filed a new patent for a smartphone with an expandable display which can give users more screen when required, news portal GizmoChina reported on Monday.

According to the patent, one would able to increase or decrease the size of the display with the help of moveable backside plate.

As per report, the patented smartphone also has a quirky sensor that can recognize a change in the touch input coordinate in real-time to calculate the degree of increase or decrease of the display screen size.

ALSO READ: Samsung’s next foldable phone with new design could launch before S11

This is not the first time that we are seeing a patent for a smartphone with an extendable display, Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi had also patented a smartphone with an extendable display.

Additionally, the company also patented a foldable smartphone with five pop-up camera setup. According to the patent, the foldable phone has an outward-folding screen and depending on how a user holds it, the five cameras can either be rear cameras or front-facing cameras.

