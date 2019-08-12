After Jio, India went from data dark to data shining: Mukesh Ambani at GigaFiber launch

tech

At the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Jio had gone past 340 million subscribers in India. Jio had also become the world’s biggest telecom operators in terms of subscribers, he added. Reliance Jio will mark its third anniversary on September 5 with the commercial launch of GigaFiber broadband service.

“In the sacred Upanishads we have the famous mantra Tamasoma Jyothir Gamaya which means lead us from darkness to light. In a manner of speaking, before JIO, India was data dark. And now with JIO, India is data Shining bright. The potential for growth is immense, and half a billion customers is now well within our reach,” he said while addressing the shareholders on Monday.

Ambani added that Reliance Jio was signing up more than 10 million new customers each month. He further said that Reliance Jio’s network is now 5G ready and is already offering 4G Plus network to its wireless customers.

“The core and aggregation layers of our converged network have been 5G ready since day one. And because of our early adoption of the ongoing enhancements to LTE technology our wireless network is already 4G plus. And we can upgrade this to 5G at minimum incremental cost. Thanks to JIO’s converged network architecture we can offer even faster fixedline broadband to homes and business establishments today,” he added.

Reliance Jio announced Jio GigaFiber will be available to all users starting September 5. Targeted at home and business users, Reliance Jio will offer multiple data plans at different price points. Jio will offer 100Mbps data speeds with its base plan that starts at Rs 700. It will also offer free HD or 4K LED TV to customers who subscribe to Jio Fiber annual plans.

