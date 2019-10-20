After PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile rolls out Halloween Update: Top features

tech

Call of Duty: Mobile has rolled out a new Halloween Update for its users. The latest update comes shortly after PUBG Mobile rolled out 0.15 update with Halloween theme content.

Call of Duty Mobile’s latest update brings all new themed content which will be rolled out throughout a limited time event. Users who update to the mode get a battle crate and epic weapon XP card (500 XP). Call of Duty Mobile is also offering free weapon during a Halloween login event.

The updated Call of Duty Mobile brings new game themes and background music. For instance, the Standoff MP map has Halloween-themed content and look. The weapons, items, and Operators have also received the Halloween makeover.

The latest update gives gamers an opportunity to earn a brand new Sparrow Operator skill and limited time hard point game mode. For battle royale players, the update offers Airborne chip. You can also collect Halloween-themed ID and Molotov Cocktail Scorestreak with the new version.

Earlier, PUBG Mobile rolled out 0.15 update for its users. Halloween theme is also one of the biggest features of the new update. The new version offers The Walking Dead-themed content, and updated Survive Till Dawn-Halloween mode including “Halloweenized” monsters.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 16:38 IST