e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / After Reliance Jio, Airtel launches COVID-19 symptom checker tool: How to use it

After Reliance Jio, Airtel launches COVID-19 symptom checker tool: How to use it

Airtel’s coronavirus checker tool has been developed in partnership with Apollo Hospitals.

tech Updated: Mar 27, 2020 12:30 IST
HT Correspodent
HT Correspodent
Hindustan Times
Airtel’s COVID-19 checker tool is also available via a dedicated website.
Airtel’s COVID-19 checker tool is also available via a dedicated website.(REUTERS)
         

Reliance Jio recently announced a host of measures to aid the coronavirus relief operations in India. The list included a coronavirus symptom checker tool, available in the MyJio app and the Jio website, that enables users to determine if they are suspected of having coronavirus. Now nearly three days later, Airtel has launched a similar tool for its users.

Airtel’s coronavirus symptom tool, which is called Apollo 247, has been developed in partnership with the Apollo Hospitals and it has been developed on the basis of the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Airtel users can access the Apollo 247 tool via the Airtel Thanks App. The company has also launched a dedicated website which users can access to check if they are likely to have the virus.

How to use it

To know if you are at a risk of getting the novel virus, open Airtel’s COVID-19 symptom checker tool. Here, you will be asked several questions about your age, gender, your body temperature, your symptoms (such as cough, weakness and soar throat), if you are experiencing some chest pain or difficulty in breathing, your travel history and if you have any existing medical condition.

The tool then calculates your risk level based on your answers.

It is worth noting that these tools only calculate if you are at a risk of getting the virus. If you are displaying any of the symptoms mentioned in the symptom checker tool, you should visit a doctor immediately.

tags
top news
RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs of all term loans
RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs of all term loans
Covid-19 updates| Giant steps: PM Modi praises RBI after rate cut announcement
Covid-19 updates| Giant steps: PM Modi praises RBI after rate cut announcement
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Ministers to submit daily report on COVID-19 control to PM Modi
Ministers to submit daily report on COVID-19 control to PM Modi
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
People are using WhatsApp the most during Covid-19 pandemic
People are using WhatsApp the most during Covid-19 pandemic
Coronavirus slams brakes on global automotive industry
Coronavirus slams brakes on global automotive industry
COVID-19 | ‘China said our soldiers brought the virus…’: Donald Trump on virus’ origin
COVID-19 | ‘China said our soldiers brought the virus…’: Donald Trump on virus’ origin
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech