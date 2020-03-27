After Reliance Jio, Airtel launches COVID-19 symptom checker tool: How to use it

tech

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 12:30 IST

Reliance Jio recently announced a host of measures to aid the coronavirus relief operations in India. The list included a coronavirus symptom checker tool, available in the MyJio app and the Jio website, that enables users to determine if they are suspected of having coronavirus. Now nearly three days later, Airtel has launched a similar tool for its users.

Airtel’s coronavirus symptom tool, which is called Apollo 247, has been developed in partnership with the Apollo Hospitals and it has been developed on the basis of the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Airtel users can access the Apollo 247 tool via the Airtel Thanks App. The company has also launched a dedicated website which users can access to check if they are likely to have the virus.

How to use it

To know if you are at a risk of getting the novel virus, open Airtel’s COVID-19 symptom checker tool. Here, you will be asked several questions about your age, gender, your body temperature, your symptoms (such as cough, weakness and soar throat), if you are experiencing some chest pain or difficulty in breathing, your travel history and if you have any existing medical condition.

The tool then calculates your risk level based on your answers.

It is worth noting that these tools only calculate if you are at a risk of getting the virus. If you are displaying any of the symptoms mentioned in the symptom checker tool, you should visit a doctor immediately.