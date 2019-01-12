After rollable display, LG is working on a foldable phone

LG has confirmed that its next device in the rollable category is a smartphone.

The company has previously introduced rollable and foldable displays. In a recent interview, LG CTO IP Park confirmed that the company is now experimenting with rollable and foldable phones.

Given the industry is soon moving towards 5G, LG feels there will be a need for larger displays which will eventually require to be folded or rolled, Mashable reported.

LG is not the first company to experiment with a foldable or rollable smartphone. Samsung recently showcased its long-rumoured foldable phone prototype that is expected to hit the shelves this year.

Another Chinese company Royole also has a foldable phone called FlexPai in its lineup that looks like a tablet when unfolded.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 15:35 IST