After Samsung, Apple temporarily shuts production in India

tech

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:39 IST

After Samsung, Oppo and Vivo shutting their smartphone productions in the country temporarily, Apple has also decided to go the same way. Following the 21-day lockdown announced by the government, Apple’s manufacturing partners in the country have temporarily shut production.

Both Foxconn and Wistron have temporarily shut production facilities keeping the safety and health of workers in mind and following government regulations.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Apple may face trouble making India’s ‘favourite’ iPhone

Wistron used to assembled the low-end iPhone SE (that’ been discontinued now) and have been working on the iPhone 6s and the iPhone 7 in their Bengaluru-based facility. Apple’ top-selling iPhone XR is manufactured in Foxconn’ facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai.

However, Apple is not the only company Foxconn and Wistron supply to, they are key manufacturers for other smartphone companies like Xiaomi.

Also Read: Samsung, Oppo, Vivo stop smartphone production in India as govt announces COVID-19 lockdowns

Apple’ decision to temporarily shut production comes after Samsung, Vivo and Oppo shut their factories till further notice.

“At Samsung, health and safety of employees is our highest priority. As a measure to safeguard our employees and their families against Covid-19 and in compliance with directives from the government, we have decided to currently suspend our manufacturing operations and have asked employees at our sales, marketing and R&D offices across India to work from home,” said Partha Ghosh, Head, Corporate Communications, Samsung India.

Xiaomi, LG, Motorola and Realme and have also suspended production.

(With agency inputs)