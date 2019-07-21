After Samsung, LG to launch M-series smartphones with ‘LG M10’

tech

Following Samsung’s footsteps, South Korean conglomerate LG Group is planning to launch a new line-up of M-Series devices, targeting the Indian market.

Corroborating through a filing with the KIPRIS (Korean Intellectual Property Rights Information Service), LG has registered to use the name “M10” for a future device, GSMArena reported on Friday.

Earlier in June, the company introduced its W-series in India that brought along three devices -- “W10”, “W30”, and “W30 Pro”.

Since details about the upcoming M-line-up of LG’s devices have not been disclosed, it is being speculated that the new series would also bring three smartphones named like the devices of the W-series.

In addition, LG has filed for two more names -- “V60” and “V70”. Currently, the latest device in LG’s V-Series line-up is the “V50” smartphone that was introduced as the 5G variant of “V40”.

With the recent launch of LG Pay in the US, the Korean phone-maker is not giving up on competing anytime soon, the report said. The company is still taking risks and trying new features like Hand ID on the LG G8.

