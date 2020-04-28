e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / After weddings, graduation ceremonies move online: Facebook to celebrate the Class of 2020

After weddings, graduation ceremonies move online: Facebook to celebrate the Class of 2020

The social media giant has incorporated graduation features and commencement programs for the graduates of 2020 to celebrate their achievements

tech Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Facebook is bringing your convocation home on your smartphone screens with a commencement address by Oprah Winfrey. Words of wisdom from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and more, and a special performance from Miley Cyrus. Happy graduating! 
Facebook is bringing your convocation home on your smartphone screens with a commencement address by Oprah Winfrey. Words of wisdom from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and more, and a special performance from Miley Cyrus. Happy graduating! (Pixabay)
         

For all students graduating this year, it’s rather weird. It’s not going to be the graduation ceremony they had imagined, no processions, no diplomas being handed over, no parties. These kids are graduating at a time of great uncertainty.

But graduations are achievements that deserve to be celebrated even under these circumstances. And Facebook has stepped in to help with a special event on both Facebook and Instagram.

“On May 15 at 11AM PT/2PM ET, we’ll broadcast #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020. Your commencement address will be given by Oprah Winfrey. Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and more, will share words of wisdom for the class of 2020. Miley Cyrus will do a special performance of her hit song, ‘The Climb’,” Facebook’s Marne Levine, VP of Global Partnerships, Business and Corporate Development wrote in a blog today.

The blog goes on to explain that the ceremony will acknowledge high schools and colleges in the US by name, state by state, including photos and videos of the class of 2020 and messages from deans and principals across the country.

The video will be shared on Facebook Watch and will be available at facebook.com/facebookapp. The highlights will be posted to the @instagram account on Instagram, and on the contributors’ social media accounts.

Graduates can also host their own virtual graduation ceremony and party via Facebook, with features like a virtual graduation hub, custom filters, family and friends celebrations enabled by Messenger Rooms, and more.

“On Monday, May 11, @instagram will kick off daily programming that spotlights iconic senior experiences — from ‘most likely’ votes to portrait showcases to senior skip day. Instagram will also roll out new creative tools and features including a graduation countdown sticker, celebratory sticker pack, new AR effects, and a custom hashtag page for #Graduation2020,” Levine added.

Facebook and Instagram Stories will also launch a graduation theme for Music Stickers — a list of grad-related songs making it easy to find the perfect soundtrack for the graduation moments people share to their stories.

So go on, happy graduation!

top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Delhi, Mumbai among 15 places that account for over 60% of India’s Covid-19 cases
Delhi, Mumbai among 15 places that account for over 60% of India’s Covid-19 cases
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
LIVE: Need to save livelihoods from Covid-19, says Jaishankar at BRICS meet
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Here’s how many Bajaj Chetak Electric scooters were sold in March
Here’s how many Bajaj Chetak Electric scooters were sold in March
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech