Aircel network issues spark service closure rumours

Aircel official said that the operator was facing some issues and they were trying to resolve it.

tech Updated: Feb 22, 2018 11:09 IST
Aircel’s network issues on Wednesday triggered rumours that the operator was shutting down its services. The company official, however, clarified that the network service provider was facing some issues and they were trying to resolve it.

According to some of the customers they were neither able to make a call nor receive and they termed it as the first step towards total closure of services. Some complained that they were unable to use the mobile number porting facility due to network issues.

Some customers of telecom service provider rushed to some of Aircel outlets following rumours about closure of its service.

Aircel employees at a company outlet in Coimbatore tried to convince the protesting customers, saying the rumours were spread by the competitors and claimed there were no such issues.

Meanwhile, when contacted by PTI, an official spokesperson of Aircel, said they were trying to resolve the issue.

“Aircel is facing network issues and we are trying to find a way to resolve this at the soonest possible,” the official told PTI.

Last year, Aircel and Reliance Communications had planned to join hands but the deal did not materialise.

