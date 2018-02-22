Aircel network issues spark service closure rumours

Aircel’s network issues on Wednesday triggered rumours that the operator was shutting down its services. The company official, however, clarified that the network service provider was facing some issues and they were trying to resolve it.

According to some of the customers they were neither able to make a call nor receive and they termed it as the first step towards total closure of services. Some complained that they were unable to use the mobile number porting facility due to network issues.

Some customers of telecom service provider rushed to some of Aircel outlets following rumours about closure of its service.

Aircel employees at a company outlet in Coimbatore tried to convince the protesting customers, saying the rumours were spread by the competitors and claimed there were no such issues.

Meanwhile, when contacted by PTI, an official spokesperson of Aircel, said they were trying to resolve the issue.

@Aircel I'm getting no tower in Coimbatore main. Are u closing down ur company? #AircelBlackOut — Malini Kennedy (@malinikennady) February 21, 2018

Completely down @Aircel . What a great service provided by you guys. Hats off to your service. Today's the 3rd day without networks. Do you guys trying to fix it?? Or you guys planned to shut down your shutters. — Jitender Yadav (@Jits2807) February 16, 2018

Hey!! M not getting network in Bhagalpur, bihar. Is there any serious problem? According to rumors have heard that Aircel is bankrupt nd going to shut down??? YouTube is flowing with these news? Do i need to port my sim @Aircel — Kritee Suman (@kriteesuman95) February 20, 2018

@DoT_India need the Govt to take action against @Aircel for disrupting network on purpose, its been 17 days since they've shut down the network throughout Kerala Someone should pay up for our inconvenience we need our money back — Aaquib Khan.S (@AaquibKhanS) February 17, 2018

“Aircel is facing network issues and we are trying to find a way to resolve this at the soonest possible,” the official told PTI.

Last year, Aircel and Reliance Communications had planned to join hands but the deal did not materialise.