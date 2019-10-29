AirPods Pro vs AirPods 2: What’s different in Apple’s new wireless earbuds

tech

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:39 IST

Apple launched its third-generation wireless earbuds ‘AirPods Pro’ early Tuesday. The new AirPods Pro comes with a refreshed design, features and a smaller wireless charging case.

AirPods Pro is priced at Rs 24,900 and it will be available in India starting October 30. The new AirPods Pro support active noise-cancellation, transparency mode and also sport a new design for a more comfortable fit. AirPods Pro also launched just seven months after Apple introduced the second-generation AirPods.

We take a look at what’s different between AirPods Pro and AirPods 2.

Design

Unlike the first two AirPods, the new AirPods feature a design change which is prominent as compared to the previous ones. The new AirPods Pro design has also attracted its fair share of memes online. Apple is also offering ear tips for the first time with the AirPods Pro. Users can choose between three differently sized ear tips.

AirPods Pro is also shorter as compared to AirPods 2. The wireless charging case has also gotten smaller from 2.11 inches to 1.78 inches.

Apple AirPods 2. ( Apple )

Audio features

AirPods Pro comes with active noise cancellation and transparency for better audio experience. Users can switch between the two by pressing and holding the AirPods Pro. Apple has also upgraded touch controls by adding more music playback controls. On the AirPods 2 users can double-tap to play, skip forward or answer a phone call. Siri functionalities remain the same on AirPods Pro and AirPods 2.

Battery life

AirPods offer up to 4.5 hours of listening time on a single charge. It extends up to 5 hours with ANC and transparency mode off. AirPods Pro also gives users up to 3.5 hours of talk time with a single charge. Battery life on the AirPods 2 remains the same with up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge.

Sweat and water resistance

AirPods Pro will be an even better workout company with IPX4 which makes it sweat and water resistant. This feature isn’t available on the AirPods 2.

Price

AirPods Pro is considerably higher with a price tag of Rs 24,900. As for the AirPods 2 it is priced at Rs 14,900 with the normal case and Rs 18,900 with the wireless charging case.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 14:18 IST