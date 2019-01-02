AirPower’s no-show in 2018 is a rare miss for Apple

Apple’s wireless charger, AirPower, which was supposed to let iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods owners wirelessly charge all three devices at the same time, missed its release window in 2018, yet again.

Apple had announced a product at its September 2017 iPhone event called “AirPower”. Apple had said it would launch in 2018, but it never did. It’s a rare miss for Apple, which typically has a good track record of following through on product announcements, CNBC reported late on Monday.

The AirPower is rumoured to have faced internal development challenges due to which the Cupertino-based giant could not bring the product to market as smoothly as expected.

“During each of its events this year (2018) -- one in March where it announced new iPads, its developer conference in June, the annual iPhone event in September and a Mac event in October -- Apple failed to mention AirPower or its status,” the report added.

The tech giant also stopped mentioning AirPower in its website after the September 2018 launch of the latest iPhone models. ALSO READ: Why Apple’s AirPower wireless charger is taking so long to make

Famed Apple writer John Gruber, at that time, suggested that the AirPower was facing overheating problems and may have been “scrubbed” that means AirPower was getting too hot while trying to charge three devices at the same time, the CNBC report added.

The iPhone-maker has also remained tight-lipped about the pricing of the product.

At the end of last year, famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seemed confident that the product could be released in the first quarter, according to 9to5Mac.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 10:28 IST