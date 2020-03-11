e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / AirTag: Apple’s tracking device may come with removable coin-shaped battery

AirTag: Apple’s tracking device may come with removable coin-shaped battery

Apple’s “AirTag” item tracker is also expected to be completely waterproof and use similar magnetic wireless charging to that seen on the Apple Watch.

tech Updated: Mar 11, 2020 18:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Apple ‘AirTag’ may feature removable coin-shaped battery
Apple ‘AirTag’ may feature removable coin-shaped battery(Bloomberg)
         

Apple has been rumoured to be launching a tile-like item tracker “AirTag” for months and now a new report claims that the tag will likely feature a removable CR2032 coin cell battery like the Tile Pro. Based on a prototype of the tag, removing and replacing the battery will require unscrewing the back cover and performing a counter-clockwise twisting motion. The new battery must be inserted with the plus sign facing up, Mac Rumors reported on Monday.

As per report, the information is based on a prototype of the AirTag, so the final plans could vary. Apple’s “AirTag” item tracker is also expected to be completely waterproof and use similar magnetic wireless charging to that seen on the Apple Watch.

Evidence of AirTags has been found in builds of iOS 13 and it appears the small item trackers will show up in the Find My app and enable users to locate misplaced items. AirTags were expected to launch last year because iPhone 11 had launched with ultra-wideband support.

Recently, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Universal Scientific Industrial, Shanghai-based manufacturing company will begin supplying the system-in-package for company’s upcoming Ultra Wideband item tracking tags in the second to third quarter of 2020.

tags
top news
‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech