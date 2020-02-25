e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / AirTags will be completely waterproof, use magnetic charging: Report

AirTags will be completely waterproof, use magnetic charging: Report

Apple will reportedly ship tens of millions of AirTags units by the end of the year.

tech Updated: Feb 25, 2020 19:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Apple could launch its AirTags next month.
Apple could launch its AirTags next month.(AFP)
         

Apple’s Tile-like “AirTags” item trackers will be completely waterproof and use similar magnetic wireless charging to that seen on the Apple Watch.

Evidence of AirTags has been found in builds of iOS 13 and it appears the small item trackers will show up in the Find My app and enable users to locate misplaced items, MacRumors reported on Monday.

AirTags were expected to launch last year because iPhone 11 had launched with ultra-wideband support.

Recently, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Universal Scientific Industrial, Shanghai-based manufacturing company will begin supplying the system-in-package for company’s upcoming Ultra Wideband item tracking tags in the second to third quarter of 2020. According to Kuo, the shipment of these tags would reach tens of millions of units by the end of the year.

“We believe that the ultra-wideband (UWB) tag will enhance the user experience of iOS’s ‘find’ and augmented reality applications by offering measurement functions in the short distance,” the report quoted Kuo.

Earlier, Kuo said the Ultra Wideband tag would be one of Apple’s major new hardware products in the first half of 2020.

Additionally, a German news site iphone-ticker.de has claimed that Apple is planning to hold a media event on March 31 where the the company would unveil its low cost iPhone called either the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9.

The phone will reportedly go on sale on April 3 and would retail for $399, placing it firmly in the mid-range price category.

tags
top news
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘This madness must end’: Kejriwal says after meeting Delhi violence victims
‘This madness must end’: Kejriwal says after meeting Delhi violence victims
PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump on CAA row
PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump on CAA row
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Bihar assembly rejects NRC, says NPR to be rolled out with no new questions
Bihar assembly rejects NRC, says NPR to be rolled out with no new questions
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech