e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Airtel acquihires Gurugram-based start-up Quikmile

The start-up team will now be a part of Airtel X Labs -- which is the telecom firm’s digital innovation factory, which focuses on IoT, digital engineers, AI and ML.

tech Updated: Nov 25, 2019 15:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Gurugram-based start-up Quikmile acquired by Airtel
Gurugram-based start-up Quikmile acquired by Airtel(pradeep gaur/mint)
         

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the acquihire of Gurugram-based start-up Quikmile, which focuses on building tech-enabled logistics platforms for India.

The start-up team will now be a part of Airtel X Labs -- which is the telecom firm’s digital innovation factory, which focuses on Internet of Things (IoT), digital engineering, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

“At Airtel X Labs, we are on an extremely exciting journey to build digital solutions for India’s unique requirements. As we scale up our team with world-class talent, we are thrilled to welcome the Quikmile team as part of Airtel X Labs,” Harmeen Mehta, Global CIO and Director-Engineering, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

“India is now amongst the largest economies in the world but has a highly disorganised and inefficient logistics sector. We see a massive opportunity to solve problems for this segment through scalable technology solutions and workforce management platforms that will make organisations much more efficient,” Mehta added.

Started in 2018, Quikmile aims to leverage the power of digital technology to transform India’s highly disorganised logistics sector and bring efficiency, quality and safety to fleet owners.

tags
top news
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets clean chit in 9 out of 20 cases in Maharashtra irrigation scam
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets clean chit in 9 out of 20 cases in Maharashtra irrigation scam
3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police
3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police
‘Get 15 explosives, kill people at one go’: SC rebukes Centre, states on pollution
‘Get 15 explosives, kill people at one go’: SC rebukes Centre, states on pollution
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Week after uniform row, Rajya Sabha marshals switch back to bandhgalas
Week after uniform row, Rajya Sabha marshals switch back to bandhgalas
Mi Note 10, Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel camera phone is coming to India
Mi Note 10, Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel camera phone is coming to India
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech