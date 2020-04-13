Airtel, Apollo 24/7 launches Covid-19 symptom checker tool

tech

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:01 IST

Airtel has partnered with Apollo 24/7, the digital arm of Apollo Hospitals, to develop a free Covid-19 testing tool. This is a digital self-assessment for Covid-19 which users can take part in from the Airtel Thanks app.

The Covid-19 testing assessment has been developed by Apollo 24/7 using AI-based technologies, Airtel said in a release. It’s more of a symptom checker tool as it suggests if the user may be of risk to Covid-19 based on the responses provided. It is quite resourceful though as directly through the app, users can have online consultations with Apollo 24/7 which is free, and dialling Covid-19 non-prescriptive helpline. There are over 100 Apollo doctors whom users can get in touch with through Apollo 24/7, the release added.

Apollo 24/7 Covid-19 risk level check. ( Airtel )

It also features self-care tips and social distancing guidelines sourced from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOFHW). Another feature of this tool is that it lets users check the level of risk their region is in through a Covid-19 heat map. Here, users will see regions marked based on the risks it carries like high or low.

“This AI-powered BOT is unique, because it combines the expertise of our Apollo doctors along with critical global sources of health information, such as the WHO and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. We are glad that we have been able to help over a crore of individuals to self-assess their risk and seek further expert advice, on our free doctor helpline, if required” Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson of The Apollo Hospitals Group said.

The Covid-19 symptom checker tool can be accessed from the Airtel Thanks app and on smartphones, laptops and desktops as well.