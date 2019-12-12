Airtel broadband service available with Rs 1,000 discount: Here’s how to get it

tech

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 18:07 IST

Airtel is offering a limited time discount on its broadband service for new users in Chennai and Bengaluru. Interested users who subscribe to Airtel’s broadband service can get a discount of Rs 1,000. This discount is however valid only in two cities and till tonight.

The discount of Rs 1,000 is valid on Airtel broadband plans priced over Rs 799. There are two Airtel broadband plans to choose from to get the Rs 1,000 discount. As for those who subscribe to the basic Rs 799 plan, they will get one month free trial. This offer can be availed from My Airtel mobile app and from Airtel’s official website as well. Once users subscribe to Airtel’s broadband plan the offer will be immediately applied.

Customers choosing the Rs 799 basic plan will get the first month free. Under this plan Airtel offers 150GB data with up to 100Mbps speed and unlimited local/STD calls. In terms of content, users get 1 year of Amazon Prime, 3 months of Netflix and access to Airtel Xstream.

Airtel’s entertainment broadband plan priced at Rs 999 comes with 300GB of data with up to 300Mbps speed and unlimited local/STD calls. The same benefits of Amazon Prime, Netflix and Airtel Xstream come with this plan too in addition to Zee5 Premium.

The most expensive Airtel premium broadband plan priced at Rs 1,499 offers 500GB of data and 300Mbps speed. Rest of the benefits remain the same with this subscription plan.