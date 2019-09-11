Airtel counters Reliance Jio Fiber with its first 1Gbps broadband plan: Price, offers

tech

Airtel recently launched its ‘Xstream’ content service featuring a Xstream Box and Xstream Stick. The telco has now unveiled Xstream Fiber with 1Gbps broadband speed. Airtel’s launch comes shortly after the commercial launch of Reliance Jio Fiber.

Airtel Xstream Fiber plan is priced at Rs 3,999 per month with up to 1Gbps speed. The Airtel Xstream Fiber plan comes bundled with Airtel Thanks benefits which include 3 months Netflix subscription, 1 year Amazon Prime subscription, access to premium content from ZEE5 and Xtsream app. Airtel Xstream Fibre consumers will also get unlimited landline calls to any operator in the country.

Airtel hasn’t specified how much data comes with the Xstream Fiber plan. According to an India Today report, Xstream Fiber users will get 1000GB of data for the first six months. In comparison, Jio Fiber’s 1Gbps plan also priced at Rs 3,999 offers 2500GB of data.

Airtel Xstream Fiber is first launching for homes, SOHO and small commercial establishments in 15 cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore. Airtel says it will expand its Xtsream Fiber service to more cities in the coming months.

As mentioned above, Airtel Xstream Fiber is a part of Airtel’s Xstream digital content platform. The telco has already launched Xstream Box which is a 4K digital set-top-box based on Android. It also launched the Xstream Stick which is an OTT based smart stick similar to Amazon’s Fire TV. Airtel Xstream offers unlimited access to Android apps from Google Play Store, OTT content and local TV channels as well.

Airtel Xstream Box is priced at Rs 3,999 and comes bundled with one-year free Xstream app content. Users will also get one-month subscription to an HD DTH pack. Existing Airtel TV users can upgrade to Xstream Box at Rs 2,249.

