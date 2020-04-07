Airtel Digital TV makes 4 platform service channels free till April 14

tech

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 15:58 IST

The DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, Airtel Digital TV is leading the Value Added Service channels section beating Tata Sky and Dish TV. To ensure they stay ahead, Airtel Digital TV has announced that they will be making four platform services available for free for all their subscribers over the lockdown period, which is till April 14, for now.

Other DTH operators have also announced similar plans including Tata Sky and Dish TV to keep their subscribers entertained over the lockdown. These plans mostly cover premium platform service channels that are now being offered for free for this limited time. For example, Tata Sky made its fitness channel free over the lockdown period followed by other initiatives like emergency credit services and other channels.

What’s free on Airtel Digital TV?

Airtel Digital TV has more than 30 value added channels on offer and out of these - AapkiRasoi, Airtel Seniors TV, Airtel CuriosityStream and LetsDance are going to be free till April 14. Airtel Digital TV users are being informed of this via SMS.

Unlike Tata Sky which made several channels free right after the lockdown announcement, Airtel Digital TV is providing free channels for just one week. However, if the lockdown extends, Airtel Digital TV might also extend or add to this offer.

The Airtel CuriosityStream was introduced last week and the customers can access it on channel number 419. LetsDance is available on 113, Aapki Rasoi on 407 and Airtel SeniorsTV on 323. If you already subscribe to these channels then there is nothing in the new offer for you.