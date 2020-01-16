Airtel expresses disappointment after SC rejects plea by telcos to review AGR ruling

tech

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 18:43 IST

Bharti Airtel has expressed disappointment after the Supreme Court rejected the plea by telecom companies seeking a review of the order on interpretation of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). The telecom company said it is considering filing a curative petition.

“While respecting the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s decision, we would like to express our disappointment as we believe the long standing disputes raised regarding the AGR definition were bonafide and genuine,” said an Airtel spokesperson in a statement.

“The industry continues to face severe financial stress and the outcome could further erode the viability of the sector as a whole. The industry needs to continue to invest in expanding networks, acquiring spectrum and introducing New Technologies like 5G. The money now required to pay punitive interest, penalty and interest on penalty which forms nearly 75% of AGR dues would have better served the digital mission of the country,” the spokesperson added.

The Supreme Court in October last year had allowed the Centre’s petition to recover AGR about Rs 92,000 crore from the telecom companies. The apex court had directed the companies to make the payments within three months of the verdict.

The verdict was considered as a big setback to the telecom companies which said tax and levies were already high for the telecom sector in India.

“The telecom sector expresses its deep disappointment on the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgment on the definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) which will have an impact of over INR 92000 crore on the industry. With over 1.19 billion subscribers, the telecom sector is a key contributor to the Indian economy in terms of consumer benefit, employment, revenue generation and contributes 6.5% to the GDP,” the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) had said after the ruling last year.

“ The sector has the lowest tariffs in the world backed by the investment of over INR 10 lakh crores in setting up world class mobile networks over the last 20 years but is going through one of its most disruptive phases. The sector is already reeling under a daunting debt of approx. INR 4 Lakh crores and is in dire financial straits as operators are making negative returns on their investments. The telecom EBITDA continues to contract, while the interest expense of the Industry continues to increase,” the industry body added.