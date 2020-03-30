e-paper
Home / Tech / Airtel extends prepaid validity, credits Rs 10 talktime for its low-income customers

Airtel extends prepaid validity, credits Rs 10 talktime for its low-income customers

Airtel is extending the validity of prepaid packs till April 17, and users will continue to receive incoming calls even if the validity expires.

tech Updated: Mar 30, 2020 19:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Airtel announces the steps its taking to help users amid the Covid-19 lockdown.
Airtel announces the steps its taking to help users amid the Covid-19 lockdown.(HT Photo)
         

Airtel has announced a new initiative to help its 80 million low-income subscribers amid this Covid-19 pandemic. The telco said it will be extending the validity of prepaid packs and credit talktime of Rs 10 as well to its customers’ prepaid accounts.

Airtel has extended validity of prepaid packs till April 17. This means that Airtel users will continue getting incoming calls even if their validity expires. In addition to this, Airtel is also crediting Rs 10 to the prepaid accounts of all the 80 million customers. The new initiatives have already been rolled out by Airtel and it should be activated within 48 hours.

“These 80 million customers effectively cover all under-privileged households on the Airtel Network. These special measures will particularly benefit migrant workers and daily wage earners who may have been impacted due to the nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19,” Airtel said in a media release.

Airtel has identified 80 million of its customers as low income users. The telco has however not clarified on what basis it categorises low income subscribers. Industry sources say low income users are identified on the basis of average revenue per user (ARPU). Users who don’t meet the ARPU cut off will be eligible for the benefit.

Airtel’s latest move comes shortly after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) asked telcos to extend the validity of prepaid recharges. TRAI asserted that telcos come up with measures to ensure customers have uninterrupted services during this 21-day lockdown.

