Airtel extends prepaid validity of low-income users till May 3

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 19:00 IST

Airtel is extending the validity of low-income customers till May 3, 2020 when the second phase of Covid-19 lockdown will end. The company said all these users will continue to receive incoming calls on their numbers even after the validity of their plan is exhausted.

Airtel had announced a bunch of measures to help its low-income customers last month including the extension of validity of mobile prepaid packs until April 17, 2020. The company had also credited Rs 10 to the prepaid accounts of close to 80 million users.

“Many of these customers have been able to recharge through several channels activated by Airtel including - ATMs, Post Offices, Grocery stores and Chemist shops, in addition to digital channels. However, close to 30 million such customers have still not been able to recharge their pre-paid mobile accounts,” said Airtel in a release.

Apart from Airtel, Vodafone Idea has also extending incoming calls facility to its 90 million low-income prepaid customers using feature phones till May 3, 2020.

“This incoming validity extension is being credited in the accounts of all eligible customers, as fast as possible, over the coming days. With this special initiative for low income feature phone users , Vodafone Idea customers can now continue to remain fully connected with their dear ones and access relevant, latest updates from local authorities,” said Vodafone Idea in a release.

Vodafone Idea users can recharge their accounts using options such as apps like MyVodafone App, MyIdea App, official websites, and third party apps like Google Pay and Amazon Pay, and bank ATMs among others.