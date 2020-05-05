Airtel gives free, unlimited ZEE5 premium content access to Thanks customers

tech

Airtel on Tuesday said it is giving free unlimited ZEE5 premium content access to its users. The new scheme is part of the company’s Airtel Thanks benefits.

The special offer is available to Airtel Thanks customers between May 4, 2020 and July 12, 2020. The free subscription essentially means users get access to ZEE5’s full catalogue including the premium ones for no charge.

“Airtel Thanks is the flagship customer program of Airtel as part of its strategy of winning with quality customers. The program is designed to deliver exclusive rewards and is tiered in its offering – Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each tier opens a whole new set of benefits for Airtel customers. The benefits are powered by Airtel’s strong partnerships, which go from premium content, device protection and much more,” said the company in a release.

Airtel’s new scheme comes shortly after the company launched free Amazon Prime membership for its prepaid and postpaid users. The company is bundling the free membership with the Rs 349 plan. Other plans priced at Rs 129 (monthly) and Rs 999 (annually) also come with the free Prime membership.

The Rs 349 plan comes with 2GB daily data. It includes local and STD calls (unlimited) and 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 28 days. Apart from Amazon Prime, Airtel is also bundling free access to Airtel Xstream platform. Other benefits include free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, free Shaw Academy online courses, and Rs 150 cashback on fastag.