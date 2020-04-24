e-paper
Airtel India launches Rs 401 plan that includes Disney+ Hotstar yearly subscription

Airtel India launches Rs 401 plan that includes Disney+ Hotstar yearly subscription

Other than the streaming service subscription, users also get 3GB of high-speed data access for 28 days.

tech Updated: Apr 24, 2020 16:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Other than the streaming service subscription, users also get 3GB of high-speed data access for 28 days.
Other than the streaming service subscription, users also get 3GB of high-speed data access for 28 days.(Google Play Store)
         

India’s one of the biggest telecom companies Airtel is giving users another tier of prepaid plan. The new plan costs Rs 401 and bundles Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year. It is worth adding that Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription itself costs Rs 399 annually. Other than the streaming service subscription, users also get 3GB of high-speed data access for 28 days as apart of the prepaid plan. The subscription brings along TV shows, Disney owned movies, kids content, exclusive Hotstar Specials and live sports.

The plan can be found under the ‘Data’ section in the prepaid charging page. While users get 3GB data, they won’t get calling or SMS benefits in this pack. Also, it can be available from select circles including Mumbai, NCR, Delhi and Chennai.

Airtel Rs 401 pack.
Airtel Rs 401 pack. ( Airtel India )

This plan comes in addition to the recently announced extension of the prepaid validity for low-income customers. The telco has extended the validity till May 3 and says that all these users will continue to receive incoming calls on their numbers even after the validity of their plan is exhausted.

Apart from Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio has also extended incoming calls facility to its 90 million low-income prepaid customers using feature phones till May 3, 2020.

It is worth adding that Airtel is already giving free Amazon Prime membership to prepaid customers. Airtel’s recharge plan priced at Rs 349 comes with one month free access to Amazon Prime along with other benefits. Amazon’s Prime membership is priced at Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 annually. This recharge plan also comes with 2GB data daily, unlimited local and STD calls, and 100 SMSs per day, all valid for 28 days.

