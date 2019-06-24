Airtel is offering free Hello Tunes to prepaid, postpaid users: Here’s how to get it

Airtel continues to offer freebies to its users under ‘Airtel Thanks’ programme. The latest is free Hello Tunes for its postpaid and prepaid customers. The benefit is available to all Airtel customers with plans of Rs 129 and above.

Airtel users can get a new Hello Tune via the company’s Wynk music application. Users can change their Hello Tune as many times they want. Users, however, will have to renew the ‘Hello Tunes’ subscription through Wynk Music every 30 days. With the latest bundle, users will no longer have to pay monthly subscription charge of Rs 36 for caller tunes.

How to get free Hello Tunes

Step 1: Airtel users need to download the latest version of Wynk Music or update the existing app to the latest version.

Step 2: Open the app, tap on ‘Hello Tunes’ icon on the top right hand corner of the screen.

Step 3: Choose the song and set it as Hello Tune.

Step 4: Renew your Hello Tune on Wynk Music app every 30 days

Or

You can also set Hello Tunes through the dedicated icon when playing a song within the app.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 14:18 IST