Home / Tech / Airtel is offering 'Work From Home' solutions for businesses affected by Covid-19

Airtel is offering ‘Work From Home’ solutions for businesses affected by Covid-19

Airtel’s ‘Work From Home’ solutions focus on remote connectivity, collaboration, and security. It has dedicated packages for audio conferencing, Zoom conferencing, and more.

Apr 15, 2020
Airtel plans for SMBs and corporates
Airtel plans for SMBs and corporates(REUTERS)
         

Airtel is offering “Work From Home” solutions for businesses affected by the Covid-19 lockdown in the country. These solutions focus on remote connectivity, collaboration, and security.

“We at Airtel Business want to extend our support in adopting robust and flexible business continuity arrangements to continue to communicate and collaborate securely, through bandwidth upgrades, work-from-home solutions based on DSL and 4G, Collaboration services and security solutions,” said Airtel on its website.

Remote connectivity solutions

Airtel is offering corporate broadband plans for a starting price of Rs 1,099. The base plan includes unlimited voice facility and 1 static IP free along with Wi-Fi router.

There’s also a data top-up to help users add more data. The data top up is available for Rs 200 month and gives 35GB.

The company has 4G data SIMs which are available for Rs 399 per month and gives 50GB of data.

ALSO READ Connectivity absolutely essential; taken steps to ensure customers stay connected: Airtel CEO

Corporate Mi-Fi

Airtel Corporate Mi-Fi is available for Rs 3,999 for 12 months. Users get 50GB data per month and 100SMS. Post data limit, speed is throttled to 80Kbps.

Collaboration services

For audio conferencing, Airtel is offering its solution for Rs 999. There’s also a Zoom conferencing solution which is available for Rs 749 onwards. Zoom Video Webinar is available for Rs 36,000 per year.

For G Suite users, Airtel has a plan for Rs 399 which is bundled with postpaid plan.

“Specially for SMB customers- collaborate virtually using G suite with Airtel corporate postpaid. Create, edit, collaborate on sheets & docs simultaneously anywhere, anytime even when offline,” said the company on its website.

