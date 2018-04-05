Airtel, Jio users can stream IPL 2018 on Hotstar without subscription: Here’s how

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 is all set to kick off this Saturday (April 7). The first match will take place between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. This year, Star India grabbed the broadcasting rights for the IPL 2018 series. Digitally, you can stream the series online via the Hotstar app with a subscription fee. However, Airtel and Reliance Jio subscribers can watch it without the additional payment.

Hotstar will allow users to stream the first ten minutes of the IPL 2018 matches for free after which it will prompt users to pay for the content. Users can subscribe either Hotstar’s All Sports Pack or Hotstar Premium. Hotstar All Sports pack is priced at Rs 299 and it covers IPL 2018 series, Asia Cup 2018, Premier League, Formula 1 and more. Hotstar Premium is available at Rs 199 per month and Rs 999 per year.

Airtel

Airtel customers can watch the series for free via the Airtel TV app. Airtel postpaid and prepaid customers have free access to Airtel TV app which serves as a platform for different services like Hotstar, Hooq, Sony LIV and more. Users can simply tap on the IPL 2018 content on Airtel TV and they will be redirected to the Hotstar app. Airtel users need not subscribe to the Sports Pack or Hotstar Premium.

Reliance Jio

Similar to Airtel’s scheme, Reliance Jio users can also watch IPL 2018 on Hotstar without the required subscription. Reliance Jio offers Jio TV app for free to all its Prime users for 1 year. Jio Prime users can also follow the same process of opening IPL 2018 content on Jio TV which will be further redirected to Hotstar.

Note that this doesn’t essentially mean that you can watch the IPL 2018 series for free. However, this does come as an additional offer on your Airtel and Jio connection. In addition to IPL 2018, Airtel and Jio users can also watch other content available on Hotstar through the respective TV apps.