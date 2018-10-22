Airtel launches Google Assistant-based Digital Customer Care: Here’s how it works

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced that its customers will be able to interact with customer care through Google Assistant.

Currently available in English, the feature will also be rolled out in regional languages. The company said it will track what questions customer are asking and enable responses to them via Google Assistant.

“With smartphones fast becoming the norm for every Indian, this will make digital self-care much more interactive and step up the customer experience. We will continue to bring more of such exciting solutions for ‘Digital India,’“ said Sarang Kanade, Director, Customer Experience and Retail, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel customers can ask Google Assistant questions about data and account balance, current outstanding, best offers, recharge, bill summary and pay bills, current data usage and available Airtel postpaid plans, among others.

The initiative is part of “Project Next” -- Airtel’s digital programme aimed at improving customer experience across its services and touch points.

How it works

To get account details, the Airtel assistant will ask to link your Airtel account with Google. If you click yes, you will be asked to enter your mobile number, accept the Terms of Service.

“Once you accept the Terms of service, you will receive an OTP. Enter the OTP to complete linking your account,” said the company.

Here’s a step-by-step process

1. Android Users – Long press the Home Button to launch Assistant. iOS Users – Ensure you have downloaded Google Assistant on your phone.

2. Speak into Assistant – “Talk to Airtel”, “Ask Airtel” or “Get Airtel”. Airtel assistant will open within Google Assistant.

3. TO get your account details, for the first time, the Airtel assistant will ask to link your Airtel account with Google.

4. If you click yes, you will be asked to enter your Mobile number, accept the Terms of Service. Once you accept the Terms of service, you will receive an OTP. Enter the OTP to complete linking your account.

5. Get Started. Start asking your Airtel account related questions

Google Assistant commands for Airtel customer care

Prepaid customers can make following requests:

What is my data balance

Best Offers

What is my account balance

Recharge

Postpaid customers can ask:

What is my current outstanding?

Why is my bill so high?

Bill Summary, Pay bill

Current data usage?

What is my current plan? What are available Airtel Postpaid Plans?

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 14:16 IST