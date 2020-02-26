Airtel launches new international roaming packs for prepaid, postpaid users

tech

Do you travel abroad often? Do you often forget to activate international roaming packs? If you do, Airtel has launched a bunch of new features for its postpaid and prepaid users that are aimed at simplifying the overall experience of the users as they travel to foreign countries.

These new features not only enable users to track their international roaming pack usage in real time but they also allow them to pre-book an international roaming pack 30 days prior to their actual date of travel. What’s more? The pre-booked IR pack kicks in only when a user connects to an international mobile network, which in turn ensures that they don’t incur additional costs as soon as the IR pack is activated. Notably, this feature was already available to the postpaid customers and now the company is rolling it out to its prepaid users.

In addition to these features, Airtel has introduced a new feature, which ensures that Airtel users are protected against any unwanted charges due to over-usage when their IR pack is exhausted. “Customers can take another pack or a top up, on the go through the Airtel Thanks app,” Airtel wrote in a press release.

Lastly, the telecom giant has also launched a bunch of new global packs for its prepaid and postpaid users:

Travel Basics Global packs for prepaid customers:

Rs 1,199: This pack offers 1 GB of data along with 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to India and the host country. Additionally, users get unlimited incoming SMSs for 30 days.

Rs 799:This pack offers 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to India and the host country. Users also get unlimited incoming SMSs for 30 days.

Travel Unlimited packs for prepaid and postpaid customers:

Rs 4,999: This pack offers 1 GB data per day to customers along with unlimited incoming calls, 500 minutes of outgoing calls to India and host country and unlimited incoming SMSs for 10 days.