Airtel launches Rs 279, Rs 379 plans for prepaid users: Check data, other key benefits

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 16:03 IST

Airtel has launched two new prepaid plans for its subscribers in the country. Priced at Rs 279 and Rs 379, the new prepaid plans feature additional benefits such as life insurance coverage and cashback on purchasing a FasTag. Both the prepaid plans are listed on Airtel’s website.

With the Rs 279 plan, Airtel is offering unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day. It also includes 1.5GB data per day and HDFC Life insurance coverage worth Rs 4 lakhs. The validity of the plan is 28 days. Other benefits of the plan include access to Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music, courses from Shaw Academy, and Rs 100 cashback on buying a Fastag.

For Rs 379, Airtel subscribers get unlimited local and STD voice calls. The plan features 6GB of data and 900 SMS. The validity of the plan is 84 days. Additional benefits of the plan include Rs 100 cashback on buying a Fastag, access to Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music, and courses from Shaw Academy, according to a Gadgets360 report.

Airtel last year introduced a Rs 249 plan under which it offered life insurance coverage from HDFC. With a validity of 28 days, the plan featured 2GB data, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS per day.

The company also launched a Rs 599 prepaid plan with similar benefits. Under this plan, users can Bharti AXA Life Insurance coverage of Rs 4 lakh. The plan featured 2GB per day data, unlimited calls to any network, and 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan was 84 days.