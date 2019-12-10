Airtel launches ‘Wi-Fi Calling’ voice over Wi-Fi service: How to use it

tech

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 12:31 IST

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of its voice calling over Wi-Fi service in India. Currently available to customers in Delhi-NCR region, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling will be available to all users across the country in the coming days. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling will also be available to customers with no extra charge for voice calls.

Note that Airtel Wi-Fi Calling facility is currently available on select handsets. To check compatibility of your phone, go to Airtel’s dedicated website. According to the website, the feature is available on Apple’s select smartphones such as iPhone 6, iPhone SE and above. Xiaomi Poco F1, Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro are also listed. Samsung’s J6, On6, Galaxy M30s and Galaxy A10s are also compatible with the Airtel Wi-Fi calling.

If you’re phone is among the compatible handsets, here’s what you need to do next.

Upgrade device operating software to the latest version that supports Wi-Fi Calling.

Open Settings on your smartphone, and enable Wi-Fi Calling.

Make sure you’ve kept VoLTE switched on.

Another important thing to note is that Airtel Wi-Fi Calling facility is only compatible with the company’s own Xstream Fiber home broadband service. The company says it will soon extend the support to all broadband services and Wi-Fi hotspots.

As far as compatible handsets go, Airtel says it is working with all major smartphone brands to roll out the compatibility.

“‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ is designed to enhance voice calling experience for Airtel smartphone customers, especially when they are indoors. With ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’, customers with Wi-Fi at home or office will get excellent signal quality indoors,” said the company in a release.