Airtel now lets users recharge at ATMs, Apollo pharmacies and Big Bazaar stores

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 14:58 IST

Reliance Jio earlier this week introduced an ATM recharge facility for its customers. Airtel has also implemented the same for its customers but with more options like grocery stores and pharmacies.

Airtel has partnered with HDFC and ICICI bank to enable recharge facility at both the banks’ ATMs. The telco has also partnered with Big Bazaar and Apollo pharmacies for the recharge facility. HDFC and ICICI Bank customers will be able to recharge their Airtel prepaid numbers from the respective ATMs. Airtel hasn’t detailed how this processor but it will most likely be similar to Jio’s where the customer can choose the recharge option and enter their mobile number. The recharge amount will be deducted from their bank account.

Airtel already lets users recharge or pay their postpaid bills online through the company’s website or its mobile app. There are other options as well like Google Pay, Paytm and more. But for those who cannot recharge online, this seems like a feasible option.

This is among a list of initiatives Airtel said it has introduced to help people amid this lockdown. The telco had also announced it is extending the prepaid validity for 80 million of its low-income customers. It is also adding Rs 10 talktime to the prepaid accounts of these customers. Airtel also assured that its network will run smooth despite the expected surge in traffic due to the lockdown.

“Our network operating centers and data centers are totally operational to ensure smooth functioning of the network. Our field staff is still on the road to ensure speedy provisioning of new connections and quick fixing of faults. Further, we have advanced investments and have added capacities to meet the surge in data demand,” Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said in a statement.