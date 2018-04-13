Airtel offers 30GB free data to new 4G users; here’s how it works

Airtel has rolled out a new initiative to lure more users on its 4G train. Airtel’s 2G/3G users who upgrade to the its 4G network will get 30GB free data. This scheme is valid for both prepaid and postpaid users.

You would first need a 4G-enabled smartphone to upgrade to the network. Users will then need to register for an Airtel 4G SIM. After the new 4G number is activated on the device, users will need to call 51111 to claim the free data benefit. Alternatively, users can also claim the free data benefits on My Airtel app.

How the free 30GB data scheme works

Prepaid users who upgrade to 4G network will get 1GB of free data every day for 30 days. This free data can be claimed over and above any pack prepaid users recharge with.

Postpaid users will receive free 30GB of data in their next billing cycle. The same amount of data will also be applicable for rollover the following month for postpaid users. Users will get the free data within 24 hours of claiming it.

Airtel has been aggressively pushing its 4G campaigns in India. The latest scheme comes after the company’s ‘Mera Pehla 4G Smartphone’ initiative, under which it offers Rs 2,000 cashback on purchasing select smartphones. The cashback comes into effect after users make Airtel recharges amounting to Rs 3,500 for a period of 36 months.

Airtel is also currently testing its 4G VoLTE service in Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. Airtel 4G VoLTE beta testers get 30GB free data in a phased manner extending to eight weeks in total. Airtel 4G users can check their number’s eligibility and enroll into the 4G VoLTE beta programme. Airtel will commercially launch its 4G VoLTE services in the coming weeks.