Airtel offers 3GB 4G data for Rs 49; but there’s catch

Airtel has introduced a new mobile data plan for its prepaid users. Priced at Rs 49, the plan gives customers a whopping 3GB of 4G data for a day. But there’s a catch — it is not available to all users, but only to select users currently.

You can check your eligibility for the plan on the MyAirtel app or the official website.

It is important to note that Airtel has two other offers at Rs 49 — one gives full talktime, while the other offers 1 GB of 4G/3G data. These two plans are available for all customers though.

Airtel’s latest Rs 49 plan offering 3GB data, even though segmented, makes it one of the cheapest 3GB data plans available right now. Reliance Jio offers a Rs 49 plan under which users get 1GB of 4G data and unlimited calling with 28 days of validity. But this plan is exclusively available for Reliance JioPhone.

Airtel and Reliance Jio have continued to engage in a cut-throat competition offering higher volume of data at throwaway prices.

Airtel recently announced offering 30GB free data to new 4G users. To be eligible for this scheme, customers need to have 4G-enabled smartphones. Then they need to register for an Airtel 4G SIM card via the official website or My Airtel application. Upon the activation of the device, customers can call 51111 to claim the free data benefit or through My Airtel app.

Reliance Jio earlier this month announced extending its Prime membership for another year. The membership makes Jio customers eligible for various attractive plans with higher data benefits and bundled Jio suite of OTT apps like JioMusic and JioTV.