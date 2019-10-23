e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Airtel offers fastest 4G download speeds, Reliance Jio tops availability: OpenSignal report

Latency is crucial for response time. Jio has won the battle on latency with users on its network experiencing response time of 54.2 milliseconds, followed by Airtel at 57.1 milliseconds.

tech Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability(Indranil Bhoumik/mint)
         

Bharti Airtel has displayed fastest download speeds of 9.6 mbps and best video experience across all telecom circles in India, while Reliance Jio has extended its 4G availability to 97 per cent, according to OpenSignal’s latest mobile network experience report.

Airtel has excelled in the download speed experience category by scoring 9.6 mbps, followed by Vodafone (7.9 mbps), Idea (7.6 mbps), Jio (6.7 mbps) and 3G-only BSNL (3.1 mbps). The download speeds are key for streaming of online content, especially videos and games, said mobile analytics company Opensignal.

Latency is crucial for response time. Jio has won the battle on latency with users on its network experiencing response time of 54.2 milliseconds, followed by Airtel at 57.1 milliseconds.

The latencies have improved over the past six months across all operators. As per April 2019 data, Jio’s latency was 62.5 milliseconds.

“The lower latency is on a network, the better experience you’ll receive on a host of mobile applications and services, from web browsing to voice over IP to real-time multi-player gaming,” the report says.

Vodafone topped in voice app experience -- a new metric introduced by Opensignal in the latest survey. This captures the quality perceived by users of voice communication mobile apps -- WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Skype.

Vodafone scored 72.6 that was marginally better than Airtel’s 72. Though this parameter is important from the users’ point of view, for operators, voice calls made through OTT (over-the-top) apps directly compete with their own voice call services.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 20:08 IST

tags
top news
Militants lob grenade at CRPF camp in J&K’s Kulgam, Army jawan injured
Militants lob grenade at CRPF camp in J&K’s Kulgam, Army jawan injured
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
Centre announces ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, jabs Kejriwal
Centre announces ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, jabs Kejriwal
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Exercise ‘utmost caution’, India’s advisory to citizens visiting Turkey
Exercise ‘utmost caution’, India’s advisory to citizens visiting Turkey
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech