Airtel offers Rs 2,000 cashback on buying new 4G phone: Here’s how to get it

Airtel on Tuesday announced a new scheme under which it is offering Rs 2,000 cashback to its customers on buying a new 4G smartphone from any online or offline store.

The cashback will be credited to user’s My Airtel account in the form of 40 coupons worth Rs 50 each. These coupons can be redeemed on recharges of prepaid packs of Rs 199 and above, and postpaid bill payment of Rs 399 and above.

To avail the benefit, customers will have to insert and activate a 4G SIM in a new 4G phone on or before October 31, 2018. The cashback will be auto-appy on the above mentioned recharges or bill payment through My Airtel app.

Note that the validity of the cashback scheme is up to first 40 months. Also, only one coupon can be redeemed at the time of recharge or bill payment.

The latest scheme is part of Airtel’s ongoing “Thank you” programme. Recently, Airtel announced additional benefits to its subscribers with Rs 100 ARPU and above.

“All these benefits will be digitally delivered through MyAirtel App, Airtel TV, and Wynk Music, making the experience completely seamless. Customers will receive regular offer updates round the year under the newly created #AirtelThanks section on MyAirtel App and Airtel TV,” said Airtel.

In August, Airtel launched a new scheme for its postpaid and prepaid customers to give an Amazon Pay digital Gift Card worth Rs 51.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 13:17 IST