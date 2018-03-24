Airtel opens 4G VoLTE beta services for users; here’s how to enroll into the programme

Reliance Jio’s entry into the Indian telecom industry continues to stir competing players. Indian mobile users now have cheaper data plans to choose from and unlimited voice calls to enjoy. One of Jio’s biggest competitors, Airtel will soon give the former more heat with the launch of its VoLTE services in India.

Airtel is slowly rolling out VoLTE services in select circles, and the telco has now launched its VoLTE beta programme. Airtel is inviting users to join its VoLTE beta programme which is currently live in seven states – West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. Airtel is also enticing users by offering 30GB of free data for those enrolling into its VoLTE beta programme.

How to become an Airtel VoLTE beta tester

The first step is to get a smartphone that supports 4G VoLTE services. These days most devices, even in the budget category, come with the VoLTE support. Also check that the OS on your smartphone is upgraded to the latest update.

Secondly, you require an active Airtel SIM although you can always opt to register for a new one. You can check if your Airtel SIM is eligible for VoLTE services by tapping on this link.

Once you have everything in place, turn on VoLTE switch on your smartphone. You will find this option in the Settings menu.

How the 30GB free data scheme works

Once you’ve become an Airtel VoLTE beta tester, you will automatically get 10GB of free data.

After four weeks of usage, you will need to send feedback on the services. Doing so will give you 10GB more of free data.

Lastly, you will need to provide another feedback after eight weeks of usage and the remaining 10GB of data will be added to your account.

So in total you get 30GB of data after using Airtel’s 4G VoLTE services for eight weeks.