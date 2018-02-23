Airtel partners Lenovo to offer smartphones with Rs 2,000 cashback

Airtel has added a new smartphone brand for its “Mera Pehla Smartphone” initiative. Select Motorola and Lenovo smartphones will now be available with cashback of Rs 2,000 as part of the initiative. These include Moto C, Moto E4, and Lenovo K8 Note.

As part of the offer, Moto C would be available at an effective price of Rs 3,999, Moto E4 at Rs 6,499 and Lenovo K8 Note at Rs 10,999.

Under the initiative, the listed smartphones will come bundled with a special Airtel recharge pack of Rs 169 offering 1GB 4G data per day and unlimited local and STD calls.

How the cashback works

Users who purchase Moto C, Moto E4 and Lenovo K8 will receive the cashback of Rs 2,000 within a period 36 months. Users will need to make Airtel prepaid recharges amounting to Rs 3,500 within 18 months to avail the first cashback installment of Rs 500.

Effective prices of the smartphone after the Airtel cashback (Airtel)

For the next 18 months, users will need to make recharges worth Rs 3,500 again to claim the remaining Rs 1,500 cashback. After the completion of 36 months, users will have received the full cashback amount of Rs 3,500.

“We look forward to working with Motorola to bring smartphones within the reach of more and more customers,” Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

“It is a great opportunity for Airtel subscribers to upgrade to 4G and enjoy the meaningful experiences across Motorola & Lenovo smartphones,” added Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India and Lenovo MBG India.

With inputs from IANS.