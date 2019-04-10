Airtel picks Ericsson for VoLTE expansion in India

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced it has selected Swedish telecommunications manufacturer Ericsson to expand its pan-India voice over LTE (VoLTE) services to offer HD-quality calling over 4G smartphones and smart watches.

Airtel will deploy the Ericsson Cloud VoLTE solution to deliver VoLTE services onto a customer data centre.

“We remain committed to building a future-ready network as part of our network transformation programme ‘Project Leap’ and deliver best-in-class digital experience to our smartphone customers,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel.

As part of “Project Leap”, Airtel is offering innovative communication services.

The Ericsson Cloud VoLTE solution enables high-definition voice (HD voice) and provides modern communication service experiences across many types of devices, over LTE, Wi-Fi, and future 5G access.

According to the latest “Ericsson Mobility Report”, India is expected to have more than 780 million VoLTE subscriptions by 2023.

VoLTE technology will also be the foundation for enabling 5G voice calls on different types of 5G devices.

“We are delighted to support Airtel by delivering our Ericsson Cloud VoLTE solution. We start today with expanding HD voice over LTE services across India, which will establish a platform to easily introduce new innovative services in the future,” informed Nunzio Mirtillo, Ericsson’s Head of Market Area, South-East Asia, Oceania and India.

Ericsson Cloud VoLTE is an industrialised solution to deliver VoLTE services onto a customer data centre Cloud.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 14:30 IST