Airtel prepaid plans: Here are the top 5 most cost-effective ones

tech

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 11:40 IST

Airtel has a variety of plans for its prepaid users, ranging from Rs 19 for two days to Rs 2,398 per annum. The brand has categorised the plans into four categories: mart recharge, talktime, data and truly unlimited.

Smart recharge plans start from Rs 23 for 28 days and goes up till Rs 79 for the same number of days. The plans in this particular category are the most economical. However, minimal or almost no data is available in this category.

The pack worth Rs 79, which is the highest price in this category, offers a mere 200 MB of internet, while packs worth Rs 23 and Rs 45 do not have a provision of internet data at all. If data is what you are looking for, this is not the category you should be looking at.

The plans available in the talktime category focus on maximum utilisation of money during telephone calls. These plans have no expiry date and start from Rs 10 and go up till Rs 5,000.

There are two data plans worth Rs 48 and Rs 98, which offer 3 GB and 6 GB of internet respectively.

Plans in the truly unlimited category offer unlimited number of calls along with a good amount of internet. The plans in this category start from Rs 19 and are valid for two days and go up till Rs 2,398 which is valid for one year.

Just to make things simpler for you, here are the top 5 most effective prepaid plans on Airtel:

1. The plan which is available for Rs 19 in the truly unlimited category offers 200 MB of internet along with unlimited voice calls.

2. Rs 49 plan is valid for 28 days and offers a talktime of Rs 38.52 and gives 100 MB of internet data. This plan comes in smart recharge category.

3. Truly unlimited plan of Rs 149 offers unlimited calls, 2 GB of internet data, 300 text messages along with benefits such as unlimited music downloads for free from Wynk music app and 370+ Live TV Channels, 10000+ Movies and TV Shows on Airtel Xstream app. This plan is valid for a period of 28 days.

4. The Rs 398 plan, which is valid for 28 days, comes with a 3 GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 text messages per day. The benefits of this plan are Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free 4-week course on Shaw Academy wherein users can learn anything from music to photography, unlimited music downloads for free from Wynk music app.

5. The annual plan of Rs 2,398 offers 1.5 GB internet data and 100 text messages per day. Along with this, there are other additions in this plan such as Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free 4-week course on Shaw Academy, unlimited free music downloads for free from Wynk app. The user can also make unlimited calls with this plan.