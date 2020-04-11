Airtel prepaid, postpaid plans with free Amazon Prime membership

tech

Telcos bundle different offers with its prepaid and postpaid plans. The popular ones include free access to OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Airtel earlier this January discontinued its three-month Netflix free offer for postpaid customers. But it still offers free Amazon Prime membership and for prepaid users.

Airtel is the only telco to offer access to Amazon Prime for prepaid users, Telecom Talk notes. Airtel’s recharge plan priced at Rs 349 comes with one month free access to Amazon Prime along with other benefits. Amazon’s Prime membership is priced at Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 annually.

This recharge plan also comes with 2GB data daily, unlimited local and STD calls, and 100 SMSs per day. With the Rs 349 recharge plan, users get validity of 28 days. In addition to Amazon Prime, Airtel users also get free access to Airtel Xstream content, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, free Shaw Academy online courses, and Rs 150 FASTag cashback.

For postpaid users, Airtel users can opt for the Rs 499 plan which comes bundled with one year Amazon Prime membership for free. This Airtel postpaid plan also offers 75GB data per month, 100 SMS, and unlimited calls. Users also get free access to Airtel Xstream content, Juggernaut Books, Zee5, Wynk Premium and more.

Airtel users can also opt for family postpaid plans priced at Rs 749, Rs 999 and Rs 1,599. These postpaid plans also offer one year free Amazon Prime membership. It is bundled with all the offers mentioned above. These Airtel family plans also come with free postpaid connections.