Airtel reintroduces Rs 558 Prepaid Plan with same data, lesser validity: Does it still make sense?

tech

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 17:22 IST

There have been continuous revisions in the tariff plans by telecom companies in India over the last few years owing to the tough competition. Back in October, Bharti Airtel launched several unique plans, including Rs 299 with Amazon Prime subscription, Rs 249 and Rs 599 plans with Rs 4 lakh worth life insurance.

Interestingly, Bharti Airtel is also modifying the latest launched prepaid plans according to market needs. The company has reintroduced its Rs 558 prepaid recharge as part of the same strategy. The new plan provides unlimited voice calls to any network within India, 3GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day for 56 days.

Earlier, the same plan used to come with 3GB data per day, but with a validity of 82 days, which is now reduced to 56 days. Airtel has reduced the validity of the pack by 26 days. However, without a doubt, it is still one of the best plans offered by Bharti Airtel under Rs 1,000.

The Rs 558 prepaid recharge is bundled with Wynk Music subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium membership, a free four-week course on Shaw Academy, along with a chance to win Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

To recall, Rs 558 prepaid plan was introduced after removing the prepaid plan of Rs 549, which offered similar benefits for just 28 days.

Airtel also offers another 3GB data plan under Rs 500. Priced at Rs 349, the prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days and 3GB daily high-speed 3G/4G data. This means, through the validity, a user can download up to 84GB data.