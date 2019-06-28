Airtel’s latest offer: Free Netflix, Amazon Prime subscription to V-Fiber users

Airtel on Thursday announced new benefits for its V-Fiber home broadband customers. Part of its ongoing ‘Airtel Thanks’ programme, Airtel is offering free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Zee5 for limited time to its V-Fiber users. The latest offer is available for V-Fiber customers with broadband plans of Rs 1,099 and above.

The benefits include three months subscription gift for Netflix, one year Amazon Prime membership, access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel TV among others, said the compay. “Customers, based on their plans, will be eligible for exclusive benefits from top brands,” it said.

Airtel says its V-Fiber customers will also be eligible for additional discounts of up to 15% when opting for the annual rental package and 7.5% with the 6 months rental package.

Rs 1,099 plan: Airtel V-Fiber customers will get 100Mbps of data speed, 300 GB/month with rollover, 500 GB one time bonus data, three months of Netflix, one year Amazon Prime, full access to Zee5 and full access to Airtel TV premium.

Rs 1,599 plan: Airtel is offering 300Mbps of data speed, 600GB/month with rollover, 1,000 GB one time bonus data, three months of Netflix, one year Amazon Prime, full access to Zee5 and full access to Airtel TV premium.

Rs 1,999 plan: Airtel is offering 100Mbps of data speed, unlimited data, three months of Netflix, one year Amazon Prime, full access to Zee5 and full access to Airtel TV premium.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 09:47 IST