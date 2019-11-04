Airtel’s new Rs 599 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day, insurance cover of Rs 4 Lakh

tech

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:07 IST

Airtel on Monday announced a new Rs 599 plan for its prepaid customers. The company has partnered with Bharti AXA Life Insurance to offer built-in insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh for customers in Delhi NCR.

Airtel’s new Rs 599 prepaid plan comes with 2GB per day data, unlimited calls to any network, and 100 SMSes per day. The plan has a validity of 84 days and the insurance cover continues automatically for three months with every recharge. Customers can enroll for the new plan and insurance scheme after first recharge through SMS, Airtel Thanks App or the Airtel Retailer.

“The life insurance cover, which is available to all customers aged 18-54 years, requires no paperwork or medical examination and the certificate of insurance will be instantaneously delivered digitally. A physical copy of the insurance will be delivered to customer’s doorstep on request,” said Airtel in a release.

Airtel had launched a similar Rs 599 prepaid plan with built-in insurance cover scheme for customers across Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry last month. Airtel plans to roll out the scheme in other circles and eventually pan-India in the next few months.

The latest plan joins Airtel’s Rs 249 plan which launched in May earlier this year. With Rs 249, prepaid Airtel mobile users in India can get in-built cover of Rs 4 lakh from HDFC Life Insurance and 2GB per day data. The validity of this plan is 28 days.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio launches new 2GB per day plans: How it compares with Airtel, Vodafone

“Our large base of mobile phone users offers us a robust platform to bring many convenient products and services to our customers. Insurance is a valuable offering given its low penetration in India. We are delighted to extend Life Insurance to our customers, who can easily avail it through our Insurance Bundle Recharges. In doing so, we are happy to partner with Bharti AXA Life Insurance to roll out this innovative offering making it affordable, convenient and easily accessible for our customers,” Vani Venkatesh, CEO – Delhi NCR, Bharti Airtel, said in a release.