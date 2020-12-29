Airtel’s top four postpaid plans: Check prices, data and other benefits

tech

If you are an Airtel customer and don’t want the hassle of recharging your phone every month or running out of data or talktime randomly, post paid plans are the way to go. And Airtel has a few really good ones for you to pick from.

We have taken a look at four postpaid plans from Airtel that not only take care of your call and internet requirements but also offer subscriptions of streaming websites such as Amazon Prime and Netflix.

1. The plan which is available at a monthly rental of Rs 499 gives the facility of 75 GB data with roll over and unlimited phone calls. An annual subscription of Amazon Prime and a three months subscription of Netflix also comes along.

2. This plan costs Rs 749 and provides 125 GB data with roll over and unlimited phone calls. A user can add on two of his/her family members for free out of which one will be regular while the other would be a data add on. This plan too includes an annual subscription of Amazon Prime and a three months subscription of Netflix.

3. The Rs 999 plan lets users use 150 GB data with roll over and allows them to make unlimited phone calls. Under this plan, a person can add on up to 4 family members for free out of which three will be regular and one would be a data add on. This is another postpaid plan by Airtel that has an annual subscription of Amazon Prime and a three months subscription of Netflix.

4. Unlimited data and unlimited phone calls are among the features of the Rs 1,599 plan. Furthermore, the user also gets 200 minutes of international calling and a 10 per cent discount on all international packs. Apart from this, an annual subscription of Amazon Prime and a three months subscription of Netflix too is included.